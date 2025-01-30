Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

