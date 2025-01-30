Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.