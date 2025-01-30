Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 11,803 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 241.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

