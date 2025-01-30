Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,503 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 296.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,050 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $1,836,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,396 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.