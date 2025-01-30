Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 220 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

