Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 245 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 134.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

