Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 821 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 500.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 18.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cintas Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $198.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.