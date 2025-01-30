Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 821 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 500.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 18.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $198.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

