Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
