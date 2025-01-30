Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $4,721.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,015.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,422.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

