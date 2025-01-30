Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

