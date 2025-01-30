Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

