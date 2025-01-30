Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,245,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,526,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

