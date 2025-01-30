Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.94.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $353.65 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

