Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

