Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $26.01 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

TSLA stock opened at $389.10 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average is $296.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

