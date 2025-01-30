Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $304,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

