Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $392,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $212.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

