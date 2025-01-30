Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $410,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,858,980.17. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hakan Kardes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $157,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,060.56. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,544 shares of company stock worth $6,693,242 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

