Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $525,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Employers were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Employers by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Employers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

