Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

GLRE stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

