Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.