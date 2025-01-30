Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $93,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $793.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

