Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.