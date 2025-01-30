Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $758.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

