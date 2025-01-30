Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $372,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after buying an additional 4,502,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ENB opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

