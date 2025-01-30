Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $493,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $426.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.65 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

