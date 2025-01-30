Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after buying an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,059,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

TEL stock opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.