Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,257 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,711,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

