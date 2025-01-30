Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,950 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $36,464,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,221,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

