Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 473 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.