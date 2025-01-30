Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 604 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

