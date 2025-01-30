Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 8,468 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.