Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

