Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 198 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.6 %

FICO opened at $1,862.49 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,089.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,949.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

