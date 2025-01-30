Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,639 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.