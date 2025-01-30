Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 389 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

