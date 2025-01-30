Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

