Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $308,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

DFAX opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

