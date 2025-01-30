Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $348,000 Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 69,686 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $991,631.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,053.39. The trade was a -374.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
