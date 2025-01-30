Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $369,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.76.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

