Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $513,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

