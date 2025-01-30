Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

HDV stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

