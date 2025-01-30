Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ELS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.