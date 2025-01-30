Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

