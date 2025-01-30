Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.