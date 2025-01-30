Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 140,794 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 316,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 182,452 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 575,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

