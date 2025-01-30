Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.22.

Everest Group Stock Down 4.2 %

EG opened at $352.06 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.84 and its 200-day moving average is $375.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

