Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $461.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $499.00 to $461.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.22.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Group stock opened at $352.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.87.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 412,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.