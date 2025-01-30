Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Integer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

