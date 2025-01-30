Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 35 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Down 1.5 %

NEU stock opened at $494.85 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.50.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.